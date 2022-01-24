Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $3.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.98 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $12.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $181.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after buying an additional 30,740 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

