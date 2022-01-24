Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 34,016 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Ceridian HCM worth $19,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,069,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 548,812 shares of company stock worth $58,294,328 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

NYSE CDAY opened at $76.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.87 and a 1-year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

