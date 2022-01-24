Citigroup Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BeiGene by 204.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 0.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

BeiGene stock opened at $251.45 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $220.04 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.71.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

