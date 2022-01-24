Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $789,000 Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 196,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,956,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 120,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $7,065,000. Finally, Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $10.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $470.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.88. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider bought 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

