Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 16.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 192,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 27,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 185,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 363,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,777,000 after purchasing an additional 35,540 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,509.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,243 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

