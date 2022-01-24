Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $837,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $10,886,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $2,565,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 434.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 466,052 shares during the last quarter.

ASO opened at $36.33 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,851 shares of company stock worth $13,703,863 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

