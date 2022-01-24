Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

