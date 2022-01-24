Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,267 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Delek US worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 28.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 254,864 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 242,175 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 489,487 shares of company stock valued at $10,982,365. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $15.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

