15,518 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40.

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.21. Victoria’s Secret has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

