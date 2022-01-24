Truist Financial Corp Has $533,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 164,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

EDIV stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $31.49.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.