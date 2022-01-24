Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Carvana by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $135.65 on Monday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $133.88 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -93.55 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.88.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

