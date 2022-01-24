Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,106 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Big Lots worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

BIG stock opened at $39.80 on Monday. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $39.29 and a one year high of $73.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

