Citigroup Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,960,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,312,000 after buying an additional 365,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,818,000 after buying an additional 369,529 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,707,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,478,000 after buying an additional 259,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after buying an additional 461,771 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

