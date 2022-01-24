Citigroup Inc. Acquires 189,642 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,642 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of Antero Midstream worth $7,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 215,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 79,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 106,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

