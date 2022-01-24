CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CTI BioPharma were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 105.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Knott David M raised its position in CTI BioPharma by 200.0% in the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

