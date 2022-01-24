Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of MSA Safety worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MSA Safety by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $136.91 and a one year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

