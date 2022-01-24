O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 168.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 38,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $39.12 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.