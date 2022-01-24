O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,375 National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,433,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.92 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

