Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $51,750.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.07 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

