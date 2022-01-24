Insider Selling: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Sells $51,750.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) VP Moore Clark sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Moore Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 13th, Moore Clark sold 30,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $35,400.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Moore Clark sold 25,562 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $28,373.82.
NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.07 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99.
About PEDEVCO
PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
