Creative Planning Decreases Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

