O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 2,645 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Bel Fuse worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Bel Fuse by 23.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 370.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $152.59 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

Bel Fuse Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

