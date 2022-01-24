Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Guess? worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,123,000 after buying an additional 97,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Guess? by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,704,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 179,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Guess? by 96.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,333,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 654,757 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Guess? by 15.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,195,000 after buying an additional 120,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Guess? by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 837,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

GES stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.13. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

