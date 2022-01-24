Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 760

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 730 ($9.96) to GBX 760 ($10.37) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.49% from the stock’s current price.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 790 ($10.78) to GBX 781 ($10.66) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 711.86 ($9.71).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 526 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 576.22. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 487.60 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 766 ($10.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Simon Fraser acquired 2,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($7.07) per share, with a total value of £10,360 ($14,135.63). Also, insider Michael George Dawson acquired 5,000 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 504 ($6.88) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($34,383.95). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,559,880.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

