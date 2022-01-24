Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $739.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

