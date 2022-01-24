O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tenable by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Tenable by 25.4% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tenable by 22.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after purchasing an additional 351,797 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Tenable by 13.3% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $47.63 on Monday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

