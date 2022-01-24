O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanger were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,123 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 223,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,474,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 130,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,695 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HNGR stock opened at $17.69 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $684.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $289.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

