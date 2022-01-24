BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,133,841 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,369,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 19.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $381,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 126,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 17,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $120,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

