Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.37.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock opened at $240.95 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

