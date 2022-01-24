Creative Planning Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 12.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 59,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 126,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 62,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,958,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,054,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

