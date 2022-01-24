$585.95 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce sales of $585.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $620.80 million. Bally’s reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 396.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

BALY opened at $27.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

In other news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260 in the last three months. 40.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally's

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

