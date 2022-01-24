Creative Planning Increases Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 284.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $48.69.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.92%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

