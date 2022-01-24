Brokerages Expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.68 billion. Clorox posted sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clorox.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter worth approximately $83,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $178.60 on Monday. Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $170.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

