Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) to post $4.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $4.71 billion. Stryker reported sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.59.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after acquiring an additional 184,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,167,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,428,128,000 after acquiring an additional 210,940 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK opened at $254.68 on Monday. Stryker has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.