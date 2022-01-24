Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.94, for a total value of C$289,697.50.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$54.48 on Monday. Aritzia Inc. has a twelve month low of C$26.33 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32.

ATZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.86.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

