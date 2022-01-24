Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,414 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of GATX worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 422.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth about $149,000.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.99.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $95.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.91. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.