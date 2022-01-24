Swiss National Bank Buys 1,800 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of Relay Therapeutics worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $226,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $62.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $230,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,101. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

