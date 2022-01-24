Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,542 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Oxford Industries worth $10,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $88.05 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $194,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

