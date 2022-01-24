TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Stake Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,063 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of TripAdvisor worth $11,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

