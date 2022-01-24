Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $18,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $70.92 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

