Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,683 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of CyrusOne worth $18,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 26.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $243,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 10.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $88.97 on Monday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 507.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.