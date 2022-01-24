Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,594 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Brown & Brown worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 741,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 249,069 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 13.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 9.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $63.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

