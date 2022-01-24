Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,027,000 after buying an additional 3,448,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,056,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after buying an additional 348,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after buying an additional 297,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after buying an additional 734,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $199,094.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.