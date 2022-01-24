Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 16,400 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,221,000 after buying an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

