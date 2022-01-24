Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after buying an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kemper by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kemper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after buying an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Kemper by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 794,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 65,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $58.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.71. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.90%.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

