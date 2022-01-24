Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,176 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 21.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 19.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 47,056 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $54.92 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCCO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

