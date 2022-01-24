Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nutrien by 117.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.76.

NTR opened at $70.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

