Creative Planning Has $873,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in XPeng were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.37 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. Research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

