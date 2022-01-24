Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $425,000 Stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McAfee were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

MCFE opened at $25.62 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

