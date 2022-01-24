Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 24,888 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 93,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 115,892.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

