Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $475,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 152.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 57,669 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 23.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $81.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.